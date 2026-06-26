Couple’s golf course joy ride ends in arrests

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A couple’s joy ride on a golf course in Union County landed them behind bars.

It happened at Charlotte National Golf Course in Indian Trail, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say they chased a truck after it drove on cart paths, refusing to stop. After the incident, deputies discovered the truck had damaged several benches on the course and left tire marks near multiple greens.

They say Whitney Maske was driving the truck with her boyfriend Nicholas Moore inside.

Maske and Moore

Deputies arrested the couple, and both are now out of jail on bond.

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