Charlotte Woods residents fear for safety after two violent crimes

CHARLOTTE — Residents at the Charlotte Woods apartment complex in Uptown are worried about their safety after a deadly stabbing and shots were fired into a unit occurred days apart in the same building.

The incidents, a murder one week ago and a shooting on Monday afternoon, happened in side-by-side apartments on the same floor, prompting discomfort among neighbors despite arrests made in both cases.

Police have made arrests in connection with both violent crimes that happened next door to each other, with suspects sent to jail. However, the proximity of the incidents has left residents feeling unsettled.

Despite occurring in the same building and on the same floor, authorities state that the two cases are not connected.

Demario Cunningham was arrested around 5 this morning by officers who claim he shot up the apartment building on Monday afternoon.

Court documents indicate Cunningham knocked on a door, pointed a gun at a woman who answered, and fired rounds toward a balcony after she slammed the door.

During the shooting, a woman, a child, and another adult were on the balcony, but fortunately were not hit.

Cunningham has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and has posted a $10,000 bond.

David Canupp, a retired resident who has lived in the Charlotte Woods complex for 11 years, expressed his concerns about living in the area after the recent events.

“Does it worry you to live here now? It does, yes, because I’m not getting any younger,” Canupp said.

Canupp also stated that he now limits his time outside. “I stay in, I don’t come out much later than this, and I stay in most of the time,” Canupp said.

The shooting occurred three days after 23-year-old Sa’Niya Latimore was killed at the complex one week ago.

Another neighbor, Paniro Jones, noted the increased caution among residents.

“It just makes me more cautious around here, though I know people are crazy, but people are crazy everywhere,” Jones said.

Cunningham’s $10,000 bond means he could be released from jail at any time. The suspect in Latimore’s murder case remains in jail without bond.

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