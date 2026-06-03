Court clears former Lake Norman teacher, coach in assault allegations

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A former Lake Norman teacher and coach was found not guilty by a jury following allegations that he struck a student during an altercation, according to court documents.

Stephen William Boyle was arrested in November and charged with misdemeanor simple assault and child abuse after a student reportedly sustained injuries in an incident during practice.

Investigators with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported that an altercation occurred between the victim and another student, during which Boyle allegedly intervened and struck the victim in the head multiple times.

However, the court determined a crime did not occur.

Boyle was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group