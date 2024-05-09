Court docs: Man previously accused of murder robs Pineville bank with teen

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A south Charlotte man who was previously charged with murder is now facing new charges after the Pineville Police Department says he robbed a bank with a teen.

Pineville police charged 30-year-old Michael Pringle with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery with a dangerous weapon, sell/give handgun to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police said the robbery happened at the Wells Fargo on Pineville-Matthews Road on May 2.

Inside the bank, police say Pringle waved a firearm and pointed it at customers and employees. The magistrate’s order says Pringle brought a 16-year-old with him to the robbery and gave the teen a gun. The magistrate’s order says Pringle took more than $18,000 from Wells Fargo.

This isn’t his first run-in with the law. In January 2023, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Pringle and charged with murder for shooting and killing Raymond Ntungwen. In October, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office dropped the murder charge.

According to the dismissal letter, Pringle claimed the shooting was self-defense. The dismissal letter said no witnesses, video or independent evidence was located to depict what led up to the shooting.

“The state does not have any independent evidence to establish who was the initial aggressor in this case and therefore the state cannot meet its burden or convincing a unanimous jury of twelve that the defendant was not acting in self defense,” the dismissal letter states.

Pamela Ntungwen, the mom of Raymond, told Channel 9 she is relieved to hear Pringle was arrested again.

“It was just a matter of time,” she said. “I handed this case to God. Justice is going to take its course. It is going to be divine justice.”

Pringle is no longer in custody. He posted the $60,000 secured bond put in place by Judge Matt Newton.

Ntungwen says he doesn’t belong on the streets and hopes he will held accountable for the robbery.

“He should never walk out because he’s dangerous. I’m surprised the law does not see that he’s dangerous. He is very dangerous,” she said. “It’s my prayer and my hope that they’re going to see him for who he truly is. And keep him behind bars because that is where he belongs.”

It is unclear the relationship between Pringle and the 16-year-old.

The 16-year-old has not been identified.

