From COVID to measles watch: Meck County Health director steps down after 5 years

CHARLOTTE — From COVID-19 to measles, Mecklenburg County Health director Dr. Raynard Washington tracked it all and after five years on the job, he plans to resign Tuesday.

Washington took the reins of the Mecklenburg County Health Department in the height of COVID, which was a time when the agency faced a lot of pressure.

“It was really, I would say, trial by fire, sort of, you know, a big, a big fire in front of you,” Washington said.

His leadership set up countywide testing and vaccination programs, which helped lead the county out of the pandemic.

He’s now preparing to step into a new role. New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherill appointed Washington to be commissioner of health for the Garden State.

“I’m a passionate public health professional,” Washington said. “What I care most about is making health possible for everybody and doing everything we can to prevent disease and death that we don’t have to experience.”

He said he has no doubt the county health department will have continued success under interim health director Kimberly Scott.

“She is a brilliant young woman,” Washington said. “She will continue not just the work that I’ve started here but bring our own flair to it.”

Washington entered in the height of COVID and is leaving as cases of measles are being reported in North Carolina. There are no reported cases in Mecklenburg County.

He said his department and local hospitals have been preparing for weeks for a potential case. He’s not worried about Mecklenburg County. He is worried about surrounding areas with lower vaccination rates.

“I do hope our neighbors to the south were able to get folks to agree to get vaccinated, to take some steps to ensure that they are protecting one another,” he said. “If they have symptoms, obviously following quarantine instructions.”

Washington said he is most proud of his team as he looks back at his tenure with Mecklenburg County.

From environmental health to clinical services, Washington said they have been able to recruit a dream team.

