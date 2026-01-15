Cowfish owner cooks up new concept

BELMONT, N.C. — ASM Group — the restaurant group behind The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar and eeZ — is adding an artisan pizza concept to its portfolio.

ASM is investing roughly $100,000 into the launch of Tapside Pizza in mid-February. It will be located within Primal Brewery in Belmont, at 52 Ervin St.

Primal Brewery’s award-winning beer combined with Belmont’s growth, demographics and expanding culinary scene make it an ideal expansion market, says Alan Springate, owner of ASM Group.

“I looked at it and said, ‘You’ve got an incredible spot.’ The beer’s amazing. Let’s push and turn this into a restaurant and brewery and really fire on all cylinders,” Springate says.

