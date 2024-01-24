Cramerton eatery to be featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’

AmberJack Seafood & Steaks will be hosting a visit from ”America’s Best Restaurants” in early February 2024.

America’s Best Restaurants, a marketing company, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant in Cramerton on Feb. 2.

Popular dishes will be highlighted and ABR will interview owners Chivo and Juliana Parra.

The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

The eatery has a buffet-style array of homemade southern-style dishes.

“If you make the food with love, you’re going to make it good quality,” Chivo Parra says. “You have to feel it.”

The Parras took over the restaurant this past spring.

