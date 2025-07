CHARLOTTE — Brooklyn Village Avenue is closed between Mint and Church streets for about a week in Uptown, Channel 9’s Mark Taylor said on Thursday.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions.

Crews are assembling a crane to work on a development on Church Street until Wednesday.

Drivers can use MLK Jr. Boulevard, Third Street, or Morehead Street to get around the closure. Lanes are scheduled to reopen Wednesday.

