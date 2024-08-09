Crash closes I-85 South near Kannapolis

The southbound lanes of I-85 are closed after a crash Friday morning.

Emergency crews are out on the scene near exit 63.

NCDOT tells us the road is expected to reopen around 10 a.m.

Heavy backups can be seen on the highway in that area of I-85 south.

So far, no word on any injuries or what led to this crash.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

