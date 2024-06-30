Crash closes northbound lanes of I-85 in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The northbound lanes of I-85 in Cabarrus County are currently closed due to a crash that happened around 7 p.m.

The NC Department of Transportation says the road is closed just after exit 58 in Concord.

Drivers are asked to take exit 58 onto US-29 North and then right onto NC-152 to I-85 as a detour.

The road expected to reopen around 10 p.m.

So far, there is no word on injuries or the cause of this crash.

This is a developing story and all updates will be provided as they become available.

