Judges eliminate Matthews singer from American Idol

CHARLOTTE — Matthews native Josh King dazzled millions on his American Idol journey, but it all came down to the judges to decide who went home and who stayed this week.

We’ve been following King’s path from playing piano in Charlotte Douglas International Airport to singing his heart out on the primetime stage.

King made it to the top eight performers, but landed in the bottom two alongside Mattie Pruitt this week.

The judges chose to save Pruitt, ending King’s time in the fierce competition.

The top seven will compete in Disneyland next week.

