Crash closes three lanes on Interstate 77 in north Charlotte

A crash closed three of six lanes on Interstate 77 on Sunday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m., first responders arrived at a crash on I-77 near I-485 in north Charlotte. Three far-right lanes were closed, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

MEDIC said no one was injured in the crash.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 11:40 a.m., according to the NCDOT.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

