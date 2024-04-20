Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer crash on I-485 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Part of I-485 in north Charlotte closed after a crash early Saturday morning.

The crash shut down 2 lanes of I-485 Inner near the exit to Northlake Mall and I-77, starting around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The lanes reopened around 7:20 a.m. N.C. Department of Transportation expected those lanes to be closed until 10 a.m.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene saw damage on the cab of a tractor-trailer and multiple N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers keeping the area clear.

Channel 9 asked NCDOT what led to the crash and if anyone was injured.

