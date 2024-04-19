2 arrested after pursuit ends in crash in northwest Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were arrested Friday afternoon after a pursuit ended in a crash in northwest Charlotte, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers tried to stop a vehicle linked to an armed robbery investigation at about 4:25 p.m. but the driver kept going.
Officers started a pursuit and about 10 minutes later, a passenger jumped out on Rogers Street and ran but was arrested shortly after.
The driver, Bryan Calderon, 24, drove off trying to get away from the police but he sideswiped a vehicle and crashed into another at Rozzelles Ferry and Hoskins roads, officials said.
Calderon was arrested and faces several charges including, robbery with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor larceny, hit and run with property damage and leaving the scene, and resist/delay/obstruct. More charges may also be pending.
©2024 Cox Media Group