Officials give update as wildfires spread across the Carolinas

CAROLINAS — Potential rain this weekend will be a welcome sight in the North Carolina mountains, where new wildfires are popping up nearly every day.

In South Carolina, the Table Rock complex fire grew significantly and by Friday afternoon, it was more than 10,000 acres in size.

So far, more than 1,400 homes and businesses have been evacuated.

Governor Henry McMaster and emergency officials gave an update on Friday.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s going to take a long time to get this contained,” Gov. McMaster said. “It’s dry now and the relative humidity is low. We’re fortunate that we’ve not lost structures because there are plenty that could’ve been lost.”

And in western North Carolina, a blaze scorching the area is now the highest-priority fire in the country.

The Black Cove complex wildfire has now spread from Polk county into Henderson. As of Friday morning, it was nearly 3,300 acres and just 17 percent contained.

Another wildfire, the Deep Woods fire, is 30 percent contained.

Governor Josh Stein has declared a state of emergency.

