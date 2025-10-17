Crash involving CMPD cruiser blocks road in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle late Thursday night in south Charlotte.

The crash blocked Ardrey Kell Road near Blakeney Heath Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday, CMPD said.

Channel 9 sent a crew to the scene and spotted a CMPD cruiser with significant damage to its front end, and the cruiser had been loaded onto a tow truck. Another vehicle with front-end damage was spotted in the same intersection.

MEDIC wasn’t able to provide information on any injuries. CMPD hasn’t given any information on the officer, or the other driver or potential passengers.

It’s not clear what led to the crash at this time.

This is a developing story, and we’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

