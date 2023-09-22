Crash involving utility pole causes road closure in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE — A road in the Steele Creek area is closed due to an accident involving a utility pole Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Steele Creek Road near Westinghouse Boulevard.

ALERT: Steele Creek Rd. Rd. is CLOSED near Westinghouse Blvd. due to an early morning crash involving an overturned vehicle + untilty pole/lines. Updates throughout the moring on @wsoctv #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/FLiL2mw36z — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) September 22, 2023

At the scene, Channel 9 crews observed an overturned vehicle and a damaged utility pole.

Steele Creek Road at Westinghouse Boulevard is closed. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Channel 9 has crews at the scene working to gather more information.

