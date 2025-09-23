Crash near construction zone causes backups on Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte

A combination of a crash involving a semi-trailer and an active construction zone led to significant backups on the inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard Tuesday morning in east Charlotte.

The two right lanes of Independence Boulevard were closed for utility work early Tuesday morning between Albemarle Road and Eastway Drive. That closure caused traffic to build up early as cars merged from Albemarle onto Independence.

Just after 7 a.m., SkyDrone 9 spotted a crash involving a semi-trailer and a passenger car in the two left lanes, just before the construction zone.

No injuries have been reported.

