Crash shuts down northeast Charlotte road

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
N Tryon and Dorton Crash
CHARLOTTE — A portion of North Tryon Street was shut down due to a crash in northeast Charlotte Monday morning.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area just north of East Sugar Creek Road at Dorton Street until around 8 a.m.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m.

Chopper 9 was at the scene of the crash Monday. Two cars appear to have been involved.

We’re asking for more information about the crash, including the cause and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

