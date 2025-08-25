Crash shuts down northeast Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — A portion of North Tryon Street was shut down due to a crash in northeast Charlotte Monday morning.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area just north of East Sugar Creek Road at Dorton Street until around 8 a.m.

ALERT: All thru lanes are BLOCKED on N. Tryon St. at Dorton St. north of E. Sugar Creek Rd. due to this crash #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/ADmz8Yj8T8 — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) August 25, 2025

The crash happened just after 7 a.m.

Chopper 9 was at the scene of the crash Monday. Two cars appear to have been involved.

We’re asking for more information about the crash, including the cause and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

