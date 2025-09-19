Crash shuts down southbound I-77 near Tyvola Road

CHARLOTTE — A crash late Thursday night caused a major backup on southbound Interstate 77 in Charlotte.

The crash happened after 11:15 p.m. on I-77 near Tyvola Road. It’s not clear how many vehicles or people were involved.

We could see on a North Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera that all cars were at a standstill starting underneath the Tyvola Road overpass.

Cars were directed to take a detour on the exit ramp to avoid the collision.

Channel 9 has reached out to MEDIC for information on injuries.

Keep an eye on live traffic conditions at this link.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(VIDEO: ‘Over a stolen car’: 4 charged after child’s killing in southwest Charlotte)

‘Over a stolen car’: 4 charged after child’s killing in southwest Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group