Crash shuts down southbound I-77 near Tyvola Road

CHARLOTTE — A crash late Thursday night caused a major backup on southbound Interstate 77 in Charlotte.
The crash happened after 11:15 p.m. on I-77 near Tyvola Road. It’s not clear how many vehicles or people were involved.
We could see on a North Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera that all cars were at a standstill starting underneath the Tyvola Road overpass.
Cars were directed to take a detour on the exit ramp to avoid the collision.
Channel 9 has reached out to MEDIC for information on injuries.
