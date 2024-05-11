Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar opening second shop in Charlotte market

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar has snapped up a location at Brayden Village in Fort Mill.

The dessert franchise took a nearly 2,000-square-foot space at 816 Brayden Parkway. The shopping center is at Highway 160 and Brayden Parkway.

This marks a second location for franchisees Aaron and Monika Leach. The couple opened their first location of Crazy Mason near Concord Mills in January.

