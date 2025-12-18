Crews battle two-alarm apartment fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews tackled a two-alarm apartment fire in east Charlotte Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Farm Pond Lane, south of Albemarle Road, at the Summit Ridge Apartments.

Upon arrival, Charlotte Fire could see the active blaze in the apartment building, prompting the second alarm.

Channel 9’s Miana Massey arrived at the still-active scene around 5:30 a.m. Smoke was seen coming from the top floor of the apartment building through the roof.

Crews say it took 60 firefighters 39 minutes to get the fire under control. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Still, it’s a devastating turn of events for residents, just one week before Christmas.

We’re working to get more information about the cause of the fire and the state of the residents’ homes.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

