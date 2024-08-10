3 hurt, cars damaged after parking deck fire at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — Three people are hurt after a large vehicle fire broke out on a parking deck at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Saturday morning, triggering a second alarm.

The fire happened at the hourly parking deck just after 9 a.m. Two officers suffered minor injuries and a another person was also hurt. Charlotte Fire told Channel 9 four cars were damaged

Some could be seen for miles away.

By 10:30 a.m., all operations and roadways have reopened, expect the 4th floor and Hourly Parking Deck, airport officials said.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about the cause of the fire.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte airport passengers face travel nightmare)

Charlotte airport passengers face travel nightmare

©2024 Cox Media Group