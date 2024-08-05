Travelers deal with ‘travel nightmare’ at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE — Travel was a struggle at Charlotte Douglas Airport Sunday.

By 3 p.m. the total flights canceled had already topped 200.

Channel Nine’s Glenn Counts spoke with frustrated passengers coming from all over.

At first glance it almost appears that the line to get to American’s check in counter is endless.

“We’ve been here for probably about 3 and a half hours I’d say. In the line? We arrived at the airport 4 hours early our flight is about to take off we arrived 4 hours early because were traveling with two young kids,” said Danny Hughes, headed to Ireland.

Danny Hughes and his family had hoped they would be back in Dublin tonight, instead they will have to pick out a comfy seat in the airport.

As you might imagine the frustration for some passengers is boiling over La Saundra Cousins was headed to Punta Cana, unfortunately there was a layover in Charlotte.

“Holding our bags hostage, the lady that runs customer service she needs to be out on a corner cause she’s awful, customer service is awful the workers are rude,” said Cousins.

“I live in Atlanta so I’m just chilling in the Charlotte airport, good thing I love Instagram and Twitter or I would be bored out of my mind,” said Chandler Mentor, traveling to Atlanta.

At least Chandler Mentor still has the hope of departing tonight but his flight was originally scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning now it’s supposed to depart at 10:30 P.M. Sunday night.

“You literally could drive there, by the time you could fly there? Yeah from here to Atlanta I think is 5 hours like I could definitely do that, but I already have a flight booked,” said Mentor.

More than 550 flights have been affected out of Charlotte Douglas.

Airport officials advise that before you come out here be sure and check the status of your flight on their website by CLICKING HERE.

So that way you don’t join all of the frustrated folks who are out here.

Too see a list of delayed and canceled flights at Charlotte Douglas CLICK HERE.

RELATED STORY: Delays, cancellations continue to frustrate passengers at Charlotte Douglas

Delays, cancellations continue to frustrate passengers at Charlotte Douglas

©2024 Cox Media Group