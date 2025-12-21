Crews battle fire at west Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews battled flames at a west Charlotte home on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the 1400 block of Hateras Avenue around 10:55 a.m. Sunday.

Officials did not say if smoke or fire were visible upon arrival.

Firefighters controlled the flames within ten minutes, officials said.

No one was injured, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. MEDIC said one patient was evaluated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

