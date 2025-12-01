CHARLOTTE — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire shortly before 5 p.m. Monday at an affordable housing complex on Clanton Road between Interstate 77 and South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte.

MEDIC gave an update and said seven people were being treated for minor injuries at the scene of Roof Above (SECU The Rise on Clanton). One person had non-life-threatening injuries.

The housing complex was once a motel but was converted to help people experiencing chronic homelessness.

0 of 4 Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at affordable housing complex in southwest Charlotte Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at affordable housing complex in southwest Charlotte Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at affordable housing complex in southwest Charlotte Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at affordable housing complex in southwest Charlotte

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Charlotte apartment fire displaces 16, no injuries reported

Charlotte apartment fire displaces 16, no injuries reported

©2025 Cox Media Group