Crews investigate southwest Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters tackled an early morning house fire in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning.

Crews say it happened just before 3 a.m. on Mason Mill Place off Shopton Road.

It took 30 firefighters 20 minutes to control the blaze.

“We pride ourselves with our fire stations strategically located to respond within five minutes,” Battalion Chief Jeremy Poole said at the scene.

Charlotte Fire is not reporting any injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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