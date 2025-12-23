Crews respond to 1,785-gallon wastewater overflow in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water responded to a wastewater overflow in west Charlotte Monday.

It happened on Centre Street, according to a release from Charlotte Water. Officials say an estimated 1,785 gallons of wastewater overflowed, reaching Stewart Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.

Charlotte Water says the overflow was caused by grease and debris in the sewer line.

Cam Coley, spokesperson for Charlotte Water, emphasized the importance of public assistance in preventing such incidents. He noted that many wastewater overflows can be avoided with proper disposal practices, as improper items can clog plumbing and lead to significant environmental impacts.

To assist in preventing future overflows, Charlotte Water encourages the public to dispose of certain items properly. Residents are advised to toss items such as paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds and excess food in the trash. Toilet paper is the only acceptable item to flush down the toilet.

For kitchen sinks, individuals should only allow soap suds, small amounts of food from plates and liquids that do not contain fats, oils, or grease down the drain. Used and expired oils and grease should be taken to full-service recycling centers.

