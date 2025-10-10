Crews respond to emergency situation at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — A plane was escorted on the tarmac by first responders in an emergency response at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m.

MEDIC said it was canceled to a call about fumes in an aircraft.

Channel 9 is asking American Airlines if everyone’s okay and what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Charlotte Douglas does not anticipate any impacts to operations amid government shutdown

Charlotte Douglas does not anticipate any impacts to operations amid government shutdown

©2025 Cox Media Group