Local

Small plane crashes trying to land at Richmond County Airport

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — First responders were called to a small plane crash Tuesday at the Richmond County Airport in Rockingham.

Eastern Flight 212: Families work to memorialize Charlotte’s deadliest plane crash

The single-engine plane tried to land at the airport, fish-tailed, then tried to take off again before it crashed in the woods, the sheriff said.

Two were people on board. No one hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

A Channel 9 ground crew got to the scene before noon and saw multiple emergency vehicles at the airport near a wood line.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the mangled plane that was in the woods.

0 of 7

The FAA and NTSB have been contacted.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Family of 4 killed in small plane crash near NC airport

Family of 4 killed in small plane crash near NC airport

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read