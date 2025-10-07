Small plane crashes trying to land at Richmond County Airport

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — First responders were called to a small plane crash Tuesday at the Richmond County Airport in Rockingham.
The single-engine plane tried to land at the airport, fish-tailed, then tried to take off again before it crashed in the woods, the sheriff said.
Two were people on board. No one hurt, the sheriff’s office said.
A Channel 9 ground crew got to the scene before noon and saw multiple emergency vehicles at the airport near a wood line.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the mangled plane that was in the woods.
The FAA and NTSB have been contacted.
No additional details have been made available.
