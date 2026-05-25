Crews respond to fire at church in Caldwell County

Crews in Caldwell County are trying to determine what started a fire at a church south of Lenoir over the weekend.

Three different fire departments responded to a fire at Littlejohn United Methodist Church, which is just southwest of Lenoir on Littlejohn Church Road.

The church believes the fire possibly started in the ceiling of its old fellowship hall below the sanctuary.

Fire inside Littlejohn United Methodist Church in Caldwell County

They learned about the fire after arriving for Sunday morning services.

Nobody was reported to be hurt in the fire.

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