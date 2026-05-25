Weather delays, higher costs affect Memorial Day air travel

CHARLOTTE — More than a million passengers are expected to travel through Charlotte Douglas International Airport this Memorial Day, and many are keeping an eye on the weather for possible delays.

As of Monday morning, there were about a dozen delays so far, but that could change with more showers expected throughout the day.

Airport officials told Channel 9’s Miana Massey that more than 5,000 flights are expected this week, so they’re asking people to arrive early and check their flight status before heading to the airport.

“Very smooth for me, I didn’t have problems coming in ... hoping for a good departure here,” said Ben Roberts, a passenger traveling through the airport on Monday. “No delays on the way in, so hopefully the same on the way out, today.”

AAA estimates that a record 45 million people are expected to travel over the holiday weekend, as many families kick off the summer travel season.

Meanwhile, many people say they’re feeling the impact of higher travel costs this year. One traveler told Channel 9 that the recent closure of Spirit Airlines forced her to pay much more than what she was used to paying.

“I paid $80 for my round-trip with Spirit, and this flight that I just booked also has a layover in North Carolina -- it was like $400,” they said.

You can keep updated on flight status at the airport by clicking or tapping this link.

©2026 Cox Media Group