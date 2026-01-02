Crews respond to fire at vacant Albemarle home

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Albemarle Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant home in the 400 Block of Summit Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof and windows of the home. The situation was managed efficiently, allowing fire personnel to bring the fire under control swiftly.

The Albemarle Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire, adhering to standard protocols for such incidents.

Assisting agencies included the Eastside Volunteer Fire Department, Southside Volunteer Fire Department, Stanly County EMS and the Albemarle Police Department. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, with updates expected as new information becomes available.

It was the third fire that day. The first fire occurred at approximately 5 a.m. on JP Drive. The second fire was at 11 a.m. on North Depot Street. There were no injuries reported at all the fires.

