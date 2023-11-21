Crews battle 2-alarm fire at abandoned Gastonia motel

GASTONIA, N.C. — Crews are battling a massive two-alarm fire at the vacant Value Lodge Monday night in Gastonia.

The former motel is next to the Quality Inn and IHOP on Cox Road near Interstate 85.

The fire is at the Value Lodge, a former motel next to Quality Inn and IHOP. Huge response. Lots of smoke in the air @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/5mgDdN8odE — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 21, 2023

Fire officials said that no one was found inside after the fire which started at about 8 p.m.

They believe someone inside started it.

An IHOP employee told Channel 9′s Joe Bruno that the fire spread quickly.

“I am supposed to be on the clock until 10 o’clock,” said Patrick Norman, a witness. “I told him now I’m clocking out. Y’all wasn’t outside to witness what I heard.”

The motel has been abandoned for more than 10 years and there was a three-alarm fire there in July 2022.

The owner told the Gaston Gazette that unhoused people frequently stay in the structure, despite it being shuttered and having no electricity.

