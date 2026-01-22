Local

Crews spread brine, salt, and sand in Morganton ahead of snow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MORGANTON, N.C. — On Thursday, crews started spreading brine, salt, and sand onto the roads in the hills and bridges of Morganton.

Snow and ice scrapers will prioritize primary streets first, then secondary streets, followed by neighborhoods.

Officials are asking residents to park their cars off the streets to keep them clear for first responders.

If you receive electricity from the city, you can report outages by calling 828-438-5277.

