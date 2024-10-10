Crews still working to restore power to areas hit hard by Helene in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — It’s been nearly two weeks since Tropical Storm Helene devastated the North Carolina mountains, and many areas are still struggling to recover.

On Thursday, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty traveled to Caldwell County, where crews are working to restore power.

Faherty said just getting into areas west of Lenior is still difficult. However, crews were spotted working to restore power to residents in need.

He also spotted a truck from Bernhardt Furniture delivering supplies at the Collettsville Fire Department for folks impacted by the storm.

Twenty-three of the campers that resided in an area campground were destroyed, some of which couldn’t even be found.

A FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Team is expected to arrive in Wilson Creek, John’s River, and Globe communities on Thursday afternoon.

Caldwell County told Channel 9 that those were some of the hardest-hit areas in the county, and they will be signing folks up for assistance.

“Everyone has been super. Everyone has … it’s a blessing. It’s a miracle. It’s my Mayberry … that’s what I call Collettsville. It’s my little Mayberry,” said volunteer Mona Houston.

A disaster resource center is expected to open on Saturday at the Health and Human Services Building along Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir.

It will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

