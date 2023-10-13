Crews working to repair water main break in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water crews are working to repair a 16-inch water main break in northwest Charlotte.

The issue has been reported on Mt. Holly Road near Mt. Holly Huntersville Road.

ALERT: @CLTWater says they are working on a 16" water main break on Mt. Holly Rd. near Mt. Holly Huntersville. Flaggers are on scene trying to help with traffic control and valve crews are trying to close the main but water is pouring into the road #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/uQU6nb4wLi — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) October 13, 2023

Water officials said flaggers are on the scene to help control traffic.

Value crews are working to close the main; however, water is actively pouring into the road.

