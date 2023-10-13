Local

Crews working to repair water main break in northwest Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water crews are working to repair a 16-inch water main break in northwest Charlotte.

The issue has been reported on Mt. Holly Road near Mt. Holly Huntersville Road.

Water officials said flaggers are on the scene to help control traffic.

Value crews are working to close the main; however, water is actively pouring into the road.

