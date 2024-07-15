This summer has been Charlotte’s 4th hottest on record

CHARLOTTE — So far, this summer has been the fourth-hottest on record in Charlotte.

Using data collected through Sunday, Severe Weather Center 9′s Keith Monday says summer 2024 has been the hottest first half of summer since 1993 — more than 30 years ago.

This summer so far (through yesterday) is currently the 4th hottest on record in Charlotte. It's the hottest first half of summer since 1993. There is at least some short term relief coming our way later this week. pic.twitter.com/KogSkrAAjB — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 15, 2024

The record for the hottest first half of the season was set in 1986.

Highs Monday will approach 100 degrees, which would tie a record high that was set way back in 1893. The heat index will be above 100 degrees and Anson, Chesterfield, Richmond, Stanly and Union counties are under Heat Advisories.

Fortunately, we’ll get some short-term relief coming our way late week.

In the meantime, take extra precautions for outdoor plans as you can get overwhelmed quickly, even by late morning. The heat and humidity put a lot of stress on your body.

(WATCH BELOW: How to protect your dog from the summer heat)

How to protect your dog from the summer heat

©2024 Cox Media Group