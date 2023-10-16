Crowd gathers in Uptown Charlotte for emergency rally protesting Israeli airstrikes

Dozens of people marched down the streets in Uptown Charlotte Sunday calling for an end to the bombing in Gaza.

This comes as Israel responds to the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

Several organizations including the Palestine Right to Return Coalition held what they described as an emergency rally.

Israel is preparing for a ground invasion into Gaza in retaliation for the attack by Hamas militants more than a week ago.

