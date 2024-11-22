Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season with one of the country’s largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events. Speedway Christmas opens for its 15th season on Nov. 22 and runs through Jan. 5, 2025.

The annual drive-thru show features more than 5 million lights on a 4-mile course around the legendary track, plus a Christmas Village and tubing hill.

The drive-thru portion features dozens of new displays and the newly designed and configured concourse features new tunnels.

The Christmas Village is open Thursday through Sunday and features an illuminated walking trail, fire pits for roasting s’mores and a rotating lineup of area craft vendors and merchants.

Also, Thursday through Sunday, classic holiday movies will be shown on the new and improved Speedway TV.

Here’s the movie schedule:

Nov. 22-24: “The Muppet Christmas Carol”

Nov. 29 – Dec. 1: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Dec. 5-8: “White Christmas”

Dec. 12-17: “Elf”

Dec. 18-23: “Polar Express”

Dec. 26-29: “Home Alone”

Know before you go:

Speedway Christmas is open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 5. Please note the show will be closed on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

The show is open rain or shine.

Tickets are sold per vehicle, starting at $35 Monday through Wednesday when the Christmas Village is closed, and $45 Thursday through Sunday.

Express Lane tickets, which allow pass holders to skip the line and beat traffic Thursday through Sunday, cost $75 per vehicle.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Drivers should turn off their headlights when driving through Speedway Christmas. If you can’t turn your lights off, you should turn them on dim. Motorcycles are not permitted through Speedway Christmas.

Traditionally, Friday and Saturday nights in December are the busiest nights and guests may experience extended wait times for entry. Consider going Sunday through Thursday for quicker entry and plan to arrive early.

Tubing Hill is in front of Charlotte Motor Speedway and requires a separate ticket. Adults can enjoy unlimited one-day rides on the tubing hill for $20. Admission for kids 12 and younger costs $15. A Speedway Christmas ticket is not required to get to Tubing Hill.

Tubing Hill is open Thursday through Sunday from Nov. 22 through Dec. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. except on Dec. 24 when it will be closed.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

VIDEO: Sugar Mountain Ski Resort opens for the season

Sugar Mountain Ski Resort opens for the season









©2022 Cox Media Group