Crypto giant Coinbase plans Charlotte expansion

CHARLOTTE — Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase debuted a new customer experience hub in Charlotte on Friday to meet rising demand and expand its regional presence, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

The center marks an expansion for the nation’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platform.

The site is located at 110 East Blvd. in the South End neighborhood and supports global customer experience operations. According to the company, the facility focuses on the secure handling of data and transactions.

The customer experience center currently employs about 150 people.

This staffing level is higher than the figures Coinbase initially announced in April.

Company officials told The Charlotte Observer that they intend to continue growing the workforce at the Charlotte site.

The exchange platform is leasing 58,600 square feet of office space that spans two floors.

Before the permanent hub opened, Coinbase already maintained a presence in the area through employees working in compliance and customer experience.

These regional roles were established prior to the official debut of the South End office.

Company officials declined to state the specific amount Coinbase is investing in the Charlotte location.

Coinbase announced plans to employ more than 1,000 people in the United States by 2025. This workforce expansion is part of the company’s overall growth strategy.

VIDEO: Honor system is over: Make sure you report crypto on your taxes

Honor system is over: Make sure you report crypto on your taxes

©2026 Cox Media Group