Customers make trip across state line to buy fireworks

FORT MILL, S.C. — With Fourth of July just a couple days away, firework stands are getting busier by the day.

Channel 9 took a visit on Saturday to the Red Rockets Fireworks in Fort Mill, just across the state line.

One man told Channel 9 that he hopes North Carolina makes changes to its current law that prohibits the sale of fireworks that leave the ground such as bottle-rockets as he goes across the boarder to buy his fireworks.

“I think that North Carolina should do something like that, instead of coming out here and wasting gas, but hey, it’s an experience,” he said.

South Carolina has less strict rules when it comes to fireworks. You only have to be 16-years-old to purchase them, compared the 18-year-old restriction in North Carolina. M-80′s Cherry Bombs and Small Rockets are legal in South Carolina.

If you are preparing to set off fireworks yourself this year, click here for ways to keep safe.

Click here for 4th of July celebrations around the Charlotte area.

(WATCH BELOW: County pulls all permits for 4th of July fireworks at National Whitewater Center)

County pulls all permits for 4th of July fireworks at National Whitewater Center

©2023 Cox Media Group