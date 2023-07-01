Officials give tips on how to be safe while using fireworks

CHARLOTTE — As families prepare to spend time outdoors for the July 4th weekend, health officials are providing safety tips for people while they use fireworks.

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission says children should never be allowed to play with or ignite fireworks or sparklers.

Before you use or buy them, make sure fireworks are legal in the area you live in. Keeping a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of a fire. Each firework should be lit one at a time.

You should also never try to re-light a firework or use them while you are using alcohol or drugs.

According to data from 2022, 10,200 people were hurt while using fireworks. There were 11 firework-related deaths.

Data also showed that 1,300 injuries came from firecrackers and 600 came from sparklers.

For more tips on how to be safe while using fireworks, click here.

