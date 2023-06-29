2023 Fourth of July fireworks and festivities in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — If you’re ready to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and other festivities, here’s a list of events to help you enjoy a fun and patriotic Fourth of July in the Charlotte area.

Before heading out, check the event websites below for the most up-to-date information in case of bad weather.

June 30

Red, White & Belmont — The city of Belmont will host a celebration featuring live music and fireworks beginning at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Admission is free.

Bessemer City Fourth of July Celebration — Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Centennial Park and include live music and fireworks. Admission is free.

Cherryville’s Independence Day Celebration — Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Rudisill Stadium and include live music, food and fireworks.

Indian Land Firework Extravaganza — Festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Indian Land Middle School and include live music, vendors and fireworks. Admission is free.

Matthews Independence Day Celebration — The Matthews July Fourth event will be held in conjunction with the Beats ‘n Bites concert series at Stumptown Park. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and include live music, food trucks and fireworks (at 9:30 p.m.). Admission is free.

Town of Valdese Independence Day Celebration — The event begins at 7 p.m. at Rodoret and Main Street where there will be live music and vendors. Fireworks start at dusk at the Old Rock School.

July 1

Uncle Sam Jam at AvidXchange Music Factory — Live music begins at 7 p.m. at the Fountain Plaza. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show. Proceeds benefit the SBT Foundation.

Town of Cramerton Independence Day Celebration — The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Centennial Center. Fireworks will be set off at Goat Island Park (which will be closed).

Charlotte Symphony at Village Park in Kannapolis — The Charlotte Symphony performance begins at 7 p.m. at Village Park. Fireworks will follow the show. Admission is free.

Kings Mountain’s Revolutionary Fourth — The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Patriots Park and includes live music, food trucks, inflatables and games. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

City of Monroe Independence Day Celebration — Festivities begin at 2 p.m. at Parks Williams Athletic Complex and include live music, activities and vendors. (Please note fireworks will not be displayed on Saturday but are scheduled for July 4 in downtown Monroe.)

Downtown Newton’s Independence Day Community Parade — The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will circle the 1924 Courthouse Square, beginning and ending at Newton City Hall. The route will travel south on Main Avenue, turn left on East A Street, and turn left on College Avenue.

Shelby Red, White & Blue Bash — The event begins at 4 p.m. on South Washington Street and will feature live music, vendors, a LED foam pit and other festivities. General admission is free. VIP tickets are available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Rogers Theater Project.

Fireworks Over Historic Spencer Shops — Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at the North Carolina Transportation Museum and wrap up with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Admission is free.

Town of Troutman Independence Day Parade — The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Career Academy & Technical School and will travel on Old Murdock Road to Hwy 21/Main Street and end at the American Legion/Troutman Elementary School.

July 2

Charlotte Symphony Summer Pops at Symphony Park — Gates open at 5 p.m. and a prelude performance begins at 7 p.m. The Charlotte Symphony concert begins at 8:15 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Advance tickets cost $18 for adults and $5 for youth ages 13-18. Admission at the gate costs $25 for adults and $7 for youth. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

Davidson July Fourth Parade — The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on South Street and travels to Main Street. There will be no fireworks, but a concert will be held on The Green at 6 p.m.

July 3

Field of Flags Celebration in Mooresville — The Field of Flags will begin setup on Sunday and be on display through Wednesday at the Lowe’s YMCA. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. on Monday and will feature live music, food trucks and fireworks. Admission is free. Flags can be purchased online here or at the site.

Independence Day Celebration in Fort Mill — Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Walter Elisha Park and include live music, food trucks, children’s activities and fireworks. Admission is free.

Red, White & Boom! in Rock Hill — Festivities begin at 5 p.m. on East Main Street and include live music, inflatables, food trucks and fireworks. Admission is free.

July 3-4

Fourth of July Celebration at the Whitewater Center — Festivities will span two days and include live music, races and multiple yoga practices. There will be fireworks on both nights. Admission is free. Parking cost $6.

Harrisburg July Fourth Celebration — The event will be held over two days at Harrisburg Park and include live music, rides, food and fireworks. Admission is free. There will be a cost for some rides.

July 4

SkyShow at Truist Field — WBT SkyShow will take place after the Charlotte Knights game at Truist Field in Uptown. Limited tickets remain, starting at $25.

Baxter Village / Fort Mill July Fourth Parade — The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. To view it, line the route in Baxter Village Town Center from Killington’s and seven blocks south on Market Street to Sutton Road.

Carowinds July Fourth Fireworks — The fireworks show begins at 10:30 p.m. Park admission applies.

Dallas July Fourth — The event begins at 6 p.m. at Cloninger Park and includes live music, food trucks and fireworks. Admission is free.

City of Gastonia’s Fourth of July Celebration — Festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Pavilion and include family entertainment, food trucks and fireworks. Admission is free.

Town of Indian Trail July Fourth Parade — The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. on Post Office Drive and will travel down Indian Trail Road South to Old Monroe Road.

Lake Wylie Firework Show — Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. by the Buster Boyd Bridge.

Lincolnton Parade and Fireworks Celebration — Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. on East Main at Academy. The parade begins at 8:30 p.m. on Cedar Street and will travel to North Aspen to Jeb Seagle. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. at City Park.

City of Monroe July Fourth Fireworks — Fireworks begin at dark and will be visible from anywhere in downtown Monroe.

Mooresville Stars and Stripes on Main Parade — The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

Town of Stanley’s Fourth of July Celebration — Gates open at 5 p.m. at Harper Park. Festivities include free rides and inflatables, and fireworks.

Town of Waxhaw Independence Day Parade — The parade begins at 10 a.m. in downtown Waxhaw.

York Fourth of July Celebration — Family-friendly entertainment begins at 7 p.m. at York Middle School.

Other places to see fireworks

Charlotte Motor Speedway will have fireworks as part of its Summer Shootout racing series on Monday and Tuesday.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will have fireworks following the game against the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday at Atrium Health Ballpark in downtown Kannapolis.

VIDEO: Fireworks Safety Tips

Fireworks Safety Tips Fireworks Safety Tips (NCD)

©2023 Cox Media Group