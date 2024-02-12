Cyclist killed by person driving illegally, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The driver who hit and killed a bicyclist was not legally allowed on the road, according to an update from Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD says they found a person in the road and a damaged bicycle at the scene of the crash on the 5000 block of North Graham Street on Saturday evening around 7:22 p.m.

They also saw a Cadillac Escalade with damage on the front left corner just past the victim.

After investigating the crash, police say Lamont Felmon Mcinnis, 49, shouldn’t have been on the road - he was driving with a revoked license.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released yet, was pronounced deceased by MEDIC at the scene of the crash. Police say he was standing next to his bike in the left lane heading in the direction of Uptown on North Graham Street when Mcinnis, also traveling south toward Uptown, hit him.

Mcinnis wasn’t hurt in the crash, and he wasn’t speeding or driving under the influence, according to the investigation. He was issued a citation for Driving While License Revoked. CMPD hasn’t said whether he will face charges for the incident. Mcinnis wasn’t listed as an inmate in Mecklenburg County, per the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information can call CMPD at 704-432-2169.

(WATCH: Impairment suspected in crash that killed 1, injured 2, police say)

Impairment suspected in crash that killed 1, injured 2, police say

©2024 Cox Media Group