Día de Muertos lights up Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — Día de Muertos brought color and culture to Charlotte’s Camp North End on Saturday.

The Day of the Dead Festival featured traditional Mexican food and music to celebrate the holiday, which was officially on Nov. 1.

In addition to live Mariachi music and pan de muertos, guests enjoyed a bilingual screening of “Coco,” a Disney movie.

The event was free to attend and welcomed all ages to enjoy the local interpretation of the celebration.

This was the 19th year of the event hosted by the Levine Museum of the New South and the Latin American Coalition.

