Mecklenburg County DA fires employee accused of felony death by vehicle

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office fired an employee who it says faces charges tied to a deadly crash.

The DA says Johana Martinez is accused of felony death by vehicle.

According to officials, the crash happened early Saturday morning.

The DA says Martinez was not a lawyer.

Upon learning about the incident, DA Merriweather initiated the immediate termination of Martinez.

VIDEO: Hit-and-run crash leaves Kings Mountain community in shock, search for driver underway

Hit-and-run crash leaves Kings Mountain community in shock, search for driver underway

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