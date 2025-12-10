Dangerous intersection in Stallings transformed into safer area

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Crews are wrapping up road improvements at the intersection of Potter Road and Pleasant Plains Road in Stallings, transforming a once dangerous area into a safer one.

The project, prioritized by NCDOT in 2023, includes new dedicated turn lanes and crosswalks, aimed at reducing congestion and accidents.

“We have a turning lane now,” said a local resident involved in advocating for the changes.

Allison also stood at the corner of Potter and Pleasant Plains Road two years ago, advocating for road improvements to address potholes, accidents, and heavy traffic.

His efforts gained attention, leading to 300 sign-ups on a website he created to support the cause.

“I’m getting a lot of adda boys and pats on the back right now,” Allison told Channel 9.

Allison noted that the improvements have made traffic flow better and captured drone footage to document the changes.

Construction workers are currently completing the final touches, with the project expected to wrap up by the end of the week.

In 2023, NCDOT reported that 20,000 cars traveled through the intersection daily, though current figures are pending confirmation.

The road improvements at Potter Road and Pleasant Plains Road are expected to enhance safety and traffic flow, fulfilling David Allison’s long-standing efforts to make a difference in his community.

VIDEO: Changes coming to dangerous intersection in Union County

Changes coming to dangerous intersection in Union County

©2025 Cox Media Group