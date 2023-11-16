Dank Burrito to make local debut with restaurant in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Dank Burrito is bringing its chef-driven, globally-inspired burritos, tacos, and bowls to Rock Hill.

Expect this North Carolina-born concept to open in January at 343 Technology Center Way, suite 108. It’s part of The Park at University Center in the Knowledge Park area, close to the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

Chef/owner Clarke Merrell is the culinary force behind 81 Hospitality Group. Dank Burrito — slang for fresh or high quality— got its start as a food truck in 2014 in Morehead City, earning national Food Truck Rookie of the Year honors. That truck still operates in eastern North Carolina, but the focus has shifted to brick-and-mortar locations.

