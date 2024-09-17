David and Nicole Tepper donate $1 million to CMS Foundation

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC owners David and Nicole Tepper are donating $1 million to the CMS Foundation.

The CMS Foundation is the nonprofit partner for the district, bridging CMS and the philanthropy community. The announcement came at the CMS Foundation’s luncheon Tuesday.

The gift will support the CMS Teaching Residency Program, the CMS Foundation Innovation Center, and other projects over a four-year period.

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation worked with the CMS Foundation to target specific areas where the donation will make the most impact.

